Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.00

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 126.60 ($1.65), with a volume of 1075569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20 ($1.62).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -10.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is -1.19%.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Robert Hutson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

About Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

