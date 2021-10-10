DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Stock Price Down 25.2%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) shares traded down 25.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 87,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 30,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

DNA Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNAX)

DNA Brands, Incis a holding company. It operates through the DNA energy and TokenTalk.io. businesses. The DNA Energy business engages in the production, marketing, and sale of carbonated blends of energy drinks. It offers its products in citrus, lemon lime, citrus sugar free, and cranberry raspberry sugar free flavors under the DNA Energy Drink brand name.

