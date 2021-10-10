Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.83.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

