Dover (NYSE:DOV) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $152.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday. They issued an underweight rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Dover stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.84. The stock had a trading volume of 546,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,436. Dover has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Dover by 101.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

