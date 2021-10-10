Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $3,715,339.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. Company insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFH opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

