Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

DRVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.77 on Friday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

