Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 77.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,860,000 after buying an additional 999,307 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after buying an additional 513,318 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dropbox by 890.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $57,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,256,248 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

