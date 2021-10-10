DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.36

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.36 and traded as low as $12.08. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 14,099 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 126,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

