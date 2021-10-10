Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.28. 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 311,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $733.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after acquiring an additional 730,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 340,910 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,035,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,742 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

