Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,644,000 after purchasing an additional 801,595 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 372,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 292,060 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.24.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

