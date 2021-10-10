Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Shares Up 1.2%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.62. 123,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 295,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The firm has a market cap of $34.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 145.50% and a negative net margin of 14.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastside Distilling by 72.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 197,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eastside Distilling by 56.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Eastside Distilling by 7.1% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

