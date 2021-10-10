Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 307,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 46,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

