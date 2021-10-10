Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,360 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.42% of Echo Global Logistics worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.00 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

