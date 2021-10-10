Effect.AI Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.51 or 0.00440342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00013521 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00035347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

