Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ECIFY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Electricité de France stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

