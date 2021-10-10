Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 509,871 shares of company stock valued at $132,288,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.94. 2,562,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.50.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

