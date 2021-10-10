Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

