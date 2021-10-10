Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 76.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 37,186 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,406,000 after buying an additional 142,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

