Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 280 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after buying an additional 301,702 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after buying an additional 289,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

NYSE HSY opened at $177.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

