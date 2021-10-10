Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $242.37 on Major Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $242.37 or 0.00441101 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and approximately $112.10 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00103965 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00035184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,541,880 coins and its circulating supply is 19,568,840 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

