Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.38.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $70.30.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.