ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.03 ($14.16).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €11.85 ($13.95) on Wednesday. ENI has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of €11.90 ($14.00). The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.40.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.