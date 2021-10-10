EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Separately, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NPO opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

