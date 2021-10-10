Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Okta worth $33,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,548,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Okta by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $228.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $34,113,279 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

