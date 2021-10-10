Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 62,489 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 3.86% of PetIQ worth $43,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at about $24,986,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 107.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,238,000 after buying an additional 400,961 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 196,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 144,740 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $25.24 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $740.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. Research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

