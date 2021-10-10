Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $38.33 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,416 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.57% of HealthEquity worth $38,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,466.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,972 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

