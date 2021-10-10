Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 3,620 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $36,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $2,100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 612,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,118 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,683,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9,314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,652,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,695,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

