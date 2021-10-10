Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,452 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after acquiring an additional 79,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after acquiring an additional 344,497 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,739,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 71,865 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,371 shares of company stock worth $1,523,703. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PHAT opened at $32.01 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

