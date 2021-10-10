Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,544,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 142,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.66.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

