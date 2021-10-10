Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQH. increased their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.