Ergoteles LLC Invests $193,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,890 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 535,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRT. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of IRT opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

