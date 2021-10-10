Ergoteles LLC Invests $221,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,537,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

