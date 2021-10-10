Ergoteles LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Ergoteles LLC cut its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CorVel by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CRVL opened at $170.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.76. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Macino sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $500,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,755 shares of company stock worth $6,271,617. 49.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.