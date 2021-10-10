Ergoteles LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at $449,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,228 shares of company stock worth $4,658,445. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.