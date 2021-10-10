Ergoteles LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 69,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

XNCR opened at $37.20 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

