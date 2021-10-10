Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 44.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,896,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

