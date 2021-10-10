Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUPN opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

