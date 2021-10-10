ETNA Network Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $237,347.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00063316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00129192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00082793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.02 or 1.00351648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.86 or 0.06220258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

