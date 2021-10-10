Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $141.33 and a one year high of $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

