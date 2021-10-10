Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,584,000 after acquiring an additional 288,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

