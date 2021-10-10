Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

