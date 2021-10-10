Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $103.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

