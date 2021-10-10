Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 519 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

