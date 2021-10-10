Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $72.70 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

