Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 7,723.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after buying an additional 1,396,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,730,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.