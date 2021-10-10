Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $294.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

