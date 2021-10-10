Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after acquiring an additional 352,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after purchasing an additional 306,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,154,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $96.64 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.