Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 5,166 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sysco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sysco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2,149.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,309,000 after acquiring an additional 416,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

