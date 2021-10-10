Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 735 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

DGRO opened at $51.36 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87.

