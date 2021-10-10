Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Euronav by 43.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

